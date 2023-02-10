Open in App
Albany, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Freshman Congressman: Some to agree with at State of the Union

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aROFI_0kjSCnPX00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — This week on Empire State Weekly, President Joe Biden earned a mixed reception to his State of the Union address. The President’s remarks on the opioid epidemic earned both jeers from Republicans and applause from Democrats.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Republican Freshman Congressman, Marc Molinaro, who represents the 19th District, explained he believes the President is willing to negotiate with lawmakers in the House and Senate to achieve his agenda. Molinaro also said he had hoped the President would go into more detail when discussing the current opioid epidemic. The President mentioned 70,000 Americans die a year due to Fentanyl, to which one republican shouted, “it’s your fault.” Biden did propose a “major surge” to stop fentanyl production, sales, and trafficking at the border, which earned applause.

Also this week, the State continued to develop the legal adult use recreational marijuana industry. Binghamton is now home to the state’s third recreational shop after the first two opened in Manhattan late last year. Ryan McCall, a Lawyer with Tully Rinckey PLLC, explained that a significant barrier to more stores opening is a lack of real estate. He said landlords may be hesitant to rent space to businesses looking to sell recreational marijuana now, but that will likely change as the rollout continues.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fqdI_0kjSCnPX00

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Traffic stop leads to arrest of North Country trio
Queensbury, NY2 days ago
Sentencing adjourned in fatal shooting case
Albany, NY1 day ago
Greenfield woman sentenced to 90 days for fatal 2021 crash
Greenfield, NY2 days ago
OCM: local cannabis sales expected “in the coming weeks”
Albany, NY1 day ago
GoFundMe looks to back local kids who lost parents
East Berne, NY1 day ago
Police investigating attempted gun shop burglaries
Rutland, VT2 days ago
SP: Queensbury man stole from Walmart 20 times
Queensbury, NY2 days ago
Whitehall man arrested in domestic dispute investigation
Queensbury, NY1 day ago
Blood drive coming to Aviation Mall
Queensbury, NY1 day ago
RCSO: Clifton Park man raped woman he met on a dating app
Clifton Park, NY1 day ago
Fatal shooting suspect found not guilty of murder
Watervliet, NY1 day ago
Police: 2 injured after Albany shooting
Albany, NY2 days ago
Hudson police search for missing person
Hudson, NY2 days ago
Hudson student removed after alleged threat
Hudson, NY1 day ago
Bennington Police investigate possible ‘incendiary’ device
Bennington, VT1 day ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL1 day ago
Children’s pajamas recalled over burn risk
New York City, NY1 day ago
Buffalo mass shooter apologizes to families at sentencing: “I can’t believe I actually did it”
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Albany man found guilty of attempted gunpoint robbery
Albany, NY1 day ago
Saratoga woman pleads guilty after Wilton drug bust
Wilton, NY2 days ago
Mavis seeks to be dropped from Schoharie limo crash lawsuit
Schoharie, NY2 days ago
No injuries after car catches fire on Thruway
Kingston, NY1 day ago
Suspect in Hudson Ave arson pleaded not guilty
Albany, NY1 day ago
Kyle Jacobs, songwriter and husband of country star Kellie Pickler, dies at 49
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
Aroma Joe’s opening in Brunswick, 20 area shops planned
Brunswick, NY2 days ago
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should non-handicapped people use the handicapped button?
Albany, NY22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy