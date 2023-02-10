Super Bowl commercials: Preview some of the ads you’ll see during the big game

Thanks to social media, fans of the Super Bowl commercials can have a preview of what’s coming this weekend:
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra has a hole-in-one with its “Caddyshack” parody. Former quarterback Tony Romo plays the role that Bill Murray made famous. The ad also stars Serena Williams, “Succession’s” Brian Cox, Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, WNBA’s Nneka Ogwumike, World Cup champ Alex Morgan and boxer Canelo Alvares, ESPN reported.
Rémy Martin
Rémy Martin’s commercial is also featuring Serena William in its “Inch by Inch” spot, ESPN reported.
FanDuel
You may have already seen the teasers, if you haven’t retired tight end Rob Gronkowski is trying his hand -- err foot -- at a new position, field goal kicker for FanDuel and its “Kick of Destiny.”
M&M’s
After M&M’s announced that the spokes candies were going to be on “ indefinite pause ” and that Maya Rudolph would be taking over, the viral ad campaign should payoff this weekend.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile is paying tribute to “Grease” with a spot featuring John Travolta and “Scrubs” stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison.
