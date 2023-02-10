Super Bowl commercials: Preview some of the ads you’ll see during the big game

While fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be watching the Super Bowl for the gameplay Sunday, others will still tune in for what happens between downs — the commercials.

Thanks to social media, fans of the Super Bowl commercials can have a preview of what’s coming this weekend:

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra has a hole-in-one with its “Caddyshack” parody. Former quarterback Tony Romo plays the role that Bill Murray made famous. The ad also stars Serena Williams, “Succession’s” Brian Cox, Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, WNBA’s Nneka Ogwumike, World Cup champ Alex Morgan and boxer Canelo Alvares, ESPN reported.

Rémy Martin

Rémy Martin’s commercial is also featuring Serena William in its “Inch by Inch” spot, ESPN reported.

FanDuel

You may have already seen the teasers, if you haven’t retired tight end Rob Gronkowski is trying his hand -- err foot -- at a new position, field goal kicker for FanDuel and its “Kick of Destiny.”

M&M’s

After M&M’s announced that the spokes candies were going to be on “ indefinite pause ” and that Maya Rudolph would be taking over, the viral ad campaign should payoff this weekend.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is paying tribute to “Grease” with a spot featuring John Travolta and “Scrubs” stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

Sam Adams

Welcome to a brighter Boston, shows the softer side of Beantown, including love for the New York Yankees???

Bush’s Baked Beans

Peyton Manning is featured in Bush’s Baked Beans commercial this year.

Budweiser

Kevin Bacon is bringing back the “Six Degrees” game to see if everyone is connected by beer, or just a “six-pack away.”

PopCorners

PopCorners is reuniting Jessie and Walt from “Breaking Bad.”

Rakuten

For fans of “Clueless,” Cher is back for Rakuten.

Burger King

The “chicken, chicken, chicken” jingle has been changed to “Big Game, Big Game, Big Game” for Burger King, in a spot that claims the company is taking the day off and giving the song to fans.

Busch Light

Sara McLachlan’s song “Angel” is normally reserved for those heartwrenching animal commercials, but the song is being repurposed, sort of, for the Busch Light commercial this year.

Workday

Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Ozzy Osbourne are reminding us that not everyone is a rock star, no matter how great they are at their jobs.

Crown Royal

Dave Grohl is thanking Canada for hockey, and Crown Royal, among other things.

Others: