Open in App
Muskogee County, OK
See more from this location?
KRMG

Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office grants wish of dying World War II veteran

By Shane Cutchall,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBdOj_0kjSBgGf00

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office helped grant a dying veteran’s last wish Friday afternoon.

Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons says their office got a call from Saint Francis Muskogee regarding a World War 2 veteran who was dying and wanted to be around other veterans at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center when he did pass away.

Sheriff Simmons says eight of his deputies and the Muskogee Fire Department promptly escorted the veteran to the VA Medical Center, where they stood alongside hospital staff to clap and salute as part of a ‘Walk of Honor’ ceremony for the veteran as he was taken inside.

“I spoke a little bit with the family and we were honored to do it,” Sheriff Simmons told us. “We have several veterans here at the sheriff’s office, including myself, and that was... you know, something we were glad to participate in.”

Simmons says he was not given the man’s name to share.

The Sheriff’s Office tells us they try to honor these types of requests whenever they can, and that it’s always good to honor a hero.



Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Muskogee County, OK
Muskogee man dies in single car accident in Muskogee County
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Firefighters rescue person trapped in Muskogee County Courthouse elevator
Muskogee, OK3 days ago
Most Popular
Man arrested, accused of stalking members of several Tulsa, Broken Arrow churches
Broken Arrow, OK1 day ago
Catoosa Police, Volunteers Clear Out Homeless Camp Near Elementary School
Catoosa, OK1 day ago
Human remains found in Delaware County
Jay, OK2 days ago
Police record massive meth, fentanyl bust in Oklahoma
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
FOX23 speaks to TPD's Financial Crimes Unit about a scam against the elderly
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Two people injured following stabbing at Tulsa sports bar, police say
Tulsa, OK22 hours ago
Family of Tulsa man killed in Sept. 2022 wants to know why it took months to find his body
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Tank on fire at Port of Catoosa
Catoosa, OK2 days ago
Tulsa Homicide Detectives Identify Remains Of Man Found In Burned Garage
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Fort Smith PD issues statement on recent juvenile arrests, gun thefts
Fort Smith, AR3 days ago
Police Investigate Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Council Rep Arrested for DUI, Not Charged
Sapulpa, OK4 days ago
Victim Identified After Human Remains Found In Tulsa
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Owasso man pleads guilty to strangling girlfriend
Owasso, OK4 days ago
Port of Catoosa evacuated after tank catches fire
Catoosa, OK2 days ago
Some Express Concern About Small Home Community In Tulsa
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Say
Tulsa, OK4 days ago
Improperly disposed of cigarette to blame for deadly Tulsa apartment fire
Tulsa, OK4 days ago
Woman found dead in vacant Tulsa lot
Tulsa, OK1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy