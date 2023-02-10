Indiana sportsbooks see wagers drop but make more money in January

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s sportsbooks reported less action in January but still made a larger profit compared to the start of last year.

According to a report released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission, the state’s online wagering sites and brick-and-mortar locations took in $427.2 million in bets during January.

That’s down from the monthly record handle of $500.1 million the sports betting operators reported in January 2022. The 14.6% drop from the same month last year is likely due to neighboring Ohio launching online and retail sports betting last month.

Yet, despite the drop in wagering activity, the sportsbooks generated taxable revenues of $36.5 million last month, representing an increase of almost $886,000 from the same month last year.

One explanation may be the sportsbooks reported a more than $2 million increase in parlay wagers from January 2022 to last month. Parlay wagers combine multiple games or outcomes into a single wager. Typically, parlays offer more lucrative odds and payouts, but bettors must be correct on each leg to win.

FanDuel and DraftKings continue to dominate the market in Indiana. According to the IGC, FanDuel reported a handle of $142.3 million and revenues of $17.5 million last month, while DraftKings took in $139.6 million in wagers and won $9.2 million.

Indiana taxes sportsbook revenues at 9.5%, meaning the state received nearly $3.5 million last month.

Meanwhile, Indiana’s casinos enjoyed a strong start to the calendar year.

The state’s casinos generated $188.4 million in taxable revenue in January, according to the IGC report. That led to the state receiving more than $58.6 million in casino wagering and supplemental taxes last month.

That’s up slightly from December’s totals of $187.2 million and $54.4 million, respectively. Compared to January 2022, the casinos and the state saw their revenues jump by more than 8%.

Hard Rock Northern Indiana again reported the highest revenues of the state’s dozen casinos, with the land-based casino in Gary generating $33.3 million last month.

Two Caesars Entertainment properties, Horseshoe Hammond and Horseshoe Indianapolis, the latter of which is located in Shelbyville, came in second and third, with taxable revenues of $25.2 million and $24.9 million.

Caesars Southern Indiana, a casino owned and operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, was the top-grossing casino in the state’s southern region, with taxable revenues of $20.9 million.