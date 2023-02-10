As egg prices continue to soar, some consumers are turning to so-called ‘fake’ eggs

With the price of eggs sky-high, egg substitutes are gaining the attention of some price-conscious buyers.

According to CNN, the makers of plant-based eggs like Just Egg and Zero Egg were seeing increased sales in January.

The usual sales pitch for egg substitutes is that “plants don’t get the flu.”

That’s a reference to avian flu, which has contributed to the shortage that pushed egg prices higher.

Zero Egg , which is available only to restaurants, is made with chickpeas, potatoes, peas and soy.

Just Egg contains mung beans and canola oil. Fake eggs can be more expensive than real eggs, though prices have fallen recently.