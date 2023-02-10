Open in App
Hempstead, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Shot Through Taxi Window: Alleged MS-13 Member Admits Killing Man During Dispute In Hempstead

By Michael Mashburn,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bK8QO_0kjS9Vy900
Denis Gutierrez-Marcos, age 20, pleaded guilty to murder and related charges in Nassau County Court on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the death of Edwin Guerrero Hernandez. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A suspected member of the MS-13 street gang is facing decades behind bars after admitting that he fatally shot a man from a taxi window during a dispute on Long Island.

Denis Gutierrez-Marcos, age 20, pleaded guilty to murder and related charges in Nassau County Court on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the death of Edwin Guerrero Hernandez.

Prosecutors said Gutierrez-Marcos was riding in a taxi minivan with two other passengers near High Street in Hempstead on Sept. 6, 2020. An argument broke out between a passenger in the front seat and another man in the rear.

When the passenger in the rear got out of the vehicle, he continued to yell at the man in the front. That’s when prosecutors said Gutierrez-Marcos, who was seated behind the driver, leaned forward and shot the man through the open window. He then told the taxi driver to leave the area.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and fell backwards.

Investigators said Hernandez, a friend of the victim, witnessed the shooting and chased after the taxi. When he attempted to open the vehicle’s door, Gutierrez-Marcos again fired through the open window, striking Hernandez.

Hernandez was later pronounced dead at Nassau University Medical Center.

According to prosecutors, Gutierrez-Marcos was involved in a second shooting in October 2020 in which he fired into a group of people standing outside a home on Jackson Street while seated in a moving car. Two people were hit, including one person who suffered life-threatening injuries. Both victims survived the attack.

He fled the scene and was on the run until June 2021, when he was finally arrested by the Nassau County Police Department Gang Squad.

“Denis Gutierrez-Marcos, an alleged MS-13 gang member, showed complete disregard for human life when he shot four men in two separate incidents in September and October 2020,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement.

“The defendant took one man’s life and injured three others because the victims allegedly disrespected MS-13. We are working around the clock with our law enforcement partners to neutralize this gang, which has terrorized our communities through fear and intimidation.”

In court Thursday, Gutierrez-Marcos pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • Murder - 2nd degree (felony)
  • Attempted Murder - 2nd degree (felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon - 2nd degree (felony)

He is expected to get 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Thursday, March 23.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nassau County, NY
ID Released For Woman Found Outside South Hempstead Store In Death Ruled As Homicide
Hempstead, NY1 day ago
Eight-year-old girl struck in alleged hit-and-run near Dartmouth Street
Valley Stream, NY1 day ago
Lured To His Death: Alleged MS-13 Member Admits Role In Killing Of 18-Year-Old At Freeport Park
Freeport, NY2 days ago
Most Popular
Man who broke into ex’s home and attacked her new boyfriend sentenced to prison
Carmel Hamlet, NY23 hours ago
Homeless Duo Robs Man At Knifepoint Outside Riverhead Business, Police Say
Riverhead, NY12 hours ago
Towering Burglar Breaks Into Same Edgewater Business A Second Time, Police Charge
Edgewater, NJ17 hours ago
Man Shot In Stomach Outside Crown Heights Building: NYPD
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Stabbing Victim Faces 'Long Path Of Recovery' After Brutal Attack In Southeast
Carmel Hamlet, NY16 hours ago
Rake-Wielding Man Assaults Victim In Milford, Police Say
Milford, CT19 hours ago
LI driver convicted for killing man in car crash after drunkenly fleeing cops at 137 mph
Upton, NY1 day ago
Man Robbed At Gunpoint At Ridge Hill In Yonkers, Suspect Still On Loose
Yonkers, NY17 hours ago
Suspect Nabbed After 2 Found Shot To Death In Selden Home
Selden, NY1 day ago
Man accused of fatally shooting two men in Long Island home
Selden, NY1 day ago
Man on scooter runs down toddler at Lower East Side intersection: NYPD
Manhattan, NY16 hours ago
Bridgeport Armed Robber Nabbed Again For Multiple Robberies, Police Say
Bridgeport, CT14 hours ago
Gunshots Bring Edgewater PD To River, Fleeing Quintet Captured After Crash
Edgewater, NJ10 hours ago
Police: Roosevelt man arrested for sending inappropriate messages to minors on Snapchat
Roosevelt, NY22 hours ago
Woman is dragged, beaten by man who followed her onto Manhattan elevator
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Man Who Fatally Shot Neighbor 5 Times Then Hid In River In Westchester Sentenced
Yonkers, NY1 day ago
Crazed Driver Repeatedly Rams Hackensack Officer's Car: Police
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Fleeing Speeder Runs Over Edgewater Officer’s Foot, Nabbed Near Cliffside Home: PD
Edgewater, NJ1 day ago
Homeless man accused of trying to rape woman in bathroom of Queens building
Queens, NY1 day ago
Pistol Loaded With 21 Rounds Found During Traffic Stop In Westbury, Police Say
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Watch: Knife-Wielding Robber At Long Island Motel Seen On Surveillance Video
Massapequa, NY2 days ago
Owner, Clerk Busted Selling Drugs At West Hempstead Business, Police Say
West Hempstead, NY2 days ago
Trespasser Punches, Injures Officers During Arrest On Long Island, Police Say
Valley Stream, NY3 days ago
Bellport man faces 15 years in prison for fatal drunk driving crash on William Floyd Parkway
Bellport, NY2 days ago
Employees Find Man Dead Outside Riverhead Restaurant
Riverhead, NY1 day ago
Drunk Driver Who Led Troopers On High-Speed Chase On Hempstead Highway Before Crash Sentenced
Hempstead, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy