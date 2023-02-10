Man arrested after body found outside Johns Island home last month

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old man is facing a charge of murder in connection with a body that was found outside a Johns Island home last month.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a home off Gibbs Road on January 14 after a body was discovered in the backyard.

Officials at the time said the adult male – later identified as Jarnaro Middleton – had obvious signs of trauma.

An affidavit revealed Middleton was found dead on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office later announced that detectives arrested Deandre Jermol Major on a charge of murder for his role in the homicide.

According to the affidavit, Major contacted the victim several times in the hours leading up to the murder. It also said call records revealed Major traveled from Beaufort to Johns Island and was in the area of the victim’s home at the of the murder.

Deputies said Major was already in custody in Beaufort County following a pursuit with the Port Royal Police Department on February 8.

He was taken from Beaufort County and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Friday where he may face additional charges.

