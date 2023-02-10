Open in App
Greenville, SC
See more from this location?
6AM City

Actors to watch from the SC Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16klg3_0kjS8nwY00

South Carolina Governor’s School for Arts and Humanities // Photo by SCGSAH

The Upstate’s no stranger to acting talent — from Gaffney native Andie MacDowell (Rita in “ Groundhog Day ”) to Greenville native J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri in HBO’s “ Succession
.”)

Graduates from The SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville are no exception .

Here’s are some SCGSAH Drama grads to look out for on your TV screen :

Jay Will (2016)

Jay stars alongside Sylvester Stallone as Tyson in, “ Tulsa King ” (Paramount+) and will be in the upcoming film, “ Rob Peace ,” directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Danielle Brooks (2007)

Danielle’s known for playing “Taystee” in “ Orange is the New Black ” (Netflix) and was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Sofie in the Broadway revival of “ The Color Purple .”

Teyonah Parris (2005)

In addition to her roles in “
If Beale Street Could Talk ” and “ Dear White People ,” Teyonah plays Monica Rambeau — the first Black female Avengers’ character — in “ WandaVision ” (Disney+).
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greenville, SC
County leaders draft future plans for the Augusta Road Corridor
Greenville, SC2 days ago
City leaders adopt a plan for “a greener Greenville”
Greenville, SC13 hours ago
Most Popular
Random acts of kindness to brighten up Asheville's community
Asheville, NC2 days ago
Ten spectacular soups in Asheville
Asheville, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy