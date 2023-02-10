Actors to watch from the SC Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities

The Upstate’s no stranger to acting talent
— from Gaffney native Andie MacDowell
(Rita in “ Groundhog Day
”) to Greenville native J. Smith-Cameron
(Gerri in HBO’s “ Succession
.”)
Graduates from The SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities
in Greenville are no exception
.
Here’s are some SCGSAH Drama grads
to look out for on your TV screen
:
Jay stars alongside Sylvester Stallone as Tyson in, “ Tulsa King
” (Paramount+) and will be in the upcoming film, “ Rob Peace
,” directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Danielle’s known for playing “Taystee” in “ Orange is the New Black
” (Netflix) and was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Sofie in the Broadway revival of “ The Color Purple
.”
In addition to her roles in “ If Beale Street Could Talk
” and “ Dear White People
,” Teyonah plays Monica Rambeau — the first Black female Avengers’ character — in “ WandaVision
” (Disney+).
