Stretch of NB Speer Blvd. to close all day on Feb. 20 for bridge construction

DENVER — A stretch of northbound Speer Boulevard will close on Feb. 20 for bridge construction on Larimer Street.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) said the closure will affect the northbound lanes between Lawrence Street and Market Street from 3 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

Crews will stage and place 100-foot concrete girders that will be used for a new bridge that is under construction on Larimer Street over Cherry Creek. A crane will put the girders in place as the new bridge's primary support system, DOTI said.

The 64-year-old bridge is being replaced thanks to voter-approved Elevate Denver bonds. This will add a two-way protected bikeway, 12-foot-wide sidewalks, lighting for pedestrians, seating options, public art and trees, according to DOTI. The project is expected to wrap up this fall.

Residents who use this stretch of Speer Boulevard should plan ahead and use other routes. Signs along Speer will provide a heads up to passersby.

Drivers headed northbound will be detoured into downtown on Lawrence Street.

