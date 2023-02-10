Open in App
Texas State
DPS’ game plan for Big Game weekend: Added patrols

By Jesse Mendez,

7 days ago

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Texas Department of Public Safety wants motorists to have a safe game plan for driving this weekend as the state tunes in for the Big Game.

Texas DPS says they will increase patrols throughout the day Feb. 12, from 12:01 a.m. until midnight as part of the nationwide Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) initiative, said a news release from Texas DPS.

Troopers will be looking for drivers who are speeding, driving under the influence, and people who are not wearing seat belts.

DPS offers the following tips for Super Bowl Sunday:

  1. Don’t drink and drive . If you plan to have alcohol at a place other than your home, designate someone else to drive you or take alternate transportation.
  2. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
  3. Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped.
  4. Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
  5. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
  6. If you can Steer It, Clear It . If you’re involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
  7. Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
  8. Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of Texas driver’s licenses.
  9. Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas .

DPS reminds everyone that if they witness suspicious behavior or activity, report it to law enforcement using iWatchTexas .

A confidential report can be filed online , by calling 1-844-643-2251 or through the iWatchTexas mobile app.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

