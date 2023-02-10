US 40 house fire displaces two adults, three children

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on US 40 Friday afternoon.

According to Seelyville Fire Deputy Chief John Hendricks, crews arrived at the scene of the fire on US 40 east of Seelyville around 1 p.m. Friday. The single-story residential structure is considered a loss due to the damage caused by the fire.

Hendricks said it only took firefighters about 10 minutes to knock down the blaze. Hendricks said no one was home when the fire began, and no injuries were the result of the incident.

Assisting Seelyville Fire were units from Sugar Creek Fire, Riley Fire, Honey Creek Fire and Posey Township Fire Department.

Hendricks said Red Cross has been contacted to assist two adults and three children that have been displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

