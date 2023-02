West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (left) had 22 points in his first game against Texas this season. Johnson is from Dallas. (William Wotring/The Dominion Post)

MORGANTOWN — Kedrian Johnson is headed back home today, well, sort of. His family’s home in Dallas is about a three-hour drive from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, where the WVU me

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers