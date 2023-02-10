Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tyre Nichols’ family, attorney ask United Nations for help in fight for justice

By FOX13Memphis.com News StaffJack Bilyeu, FOX13memphis.com,

7 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorneys are taking their fight for justice to the international stage. They sent a letter...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN
Former Memphis Police officer seen tasing Tyre Nichols once encouraged to train others
Memphis, TN3 days ago
FOX13 Investigates: How hiring tactics have changed following the Great Resignation
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Carjacking arrest: grandmother and 7-year-old held at gunpoint
Memphis, TN6 days ago
Most Popular
WANTED: Kidnappers force man from store, take him to his home for robbery, MPD says
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Thieves steal Nike merchandise from Memphis warehouse, employees fight back
Memphis, TN3 days ago
FOX13 Investigates Memphis rap culture with violent crime rates
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Scanning for germs: FOX13 tests commonly touched surfaces
Memphis, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy