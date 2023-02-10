Open in App
New York City, NY
Footwear News

Rosalia Gets Edgy in Cutout Shirt & Skirt With Towering Wedge Boots in NYC

By Nicole Kirichanskaya,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Av39Q_0kjS58QR00

One day after being photographed in the streets of New York City in 8-inch pleaser heels, Rosalía brought another edgy style to the Big Apple this Friday.

The Spanish singer wore a light-blue button-down shirt that was left unbuttoned at the collar and the cuffs. From the chest down, the sides of the shirt were twisted and then tucked into the waistband of the performer’s skirt. The styling choice created a diamond-shaped cutout that showed off Rosalía’s abdominal muscles.

The “Motomami” vocalist paired the top with a beige ankle-length skirt. The fashion piece also featured several cutouts, two that began below the singer’s hipbone and dropped around her knees, with a second set of cutouts extended from her knees to her ankles.

Rosalía styled the unique look with a no-makeup makeup-style glam and her hair parted in the middle and styled in two fishtail braids. She paired the decidedly spring-ready outfit with more of a winter-warranted pair of fluffy, faux-fur ear muffs.

As a finishing touch, the “Malamente” artist donned a pair of greenish-brown leather boots that hit mid-calf. The boots feature a semi-high platform and a wedge heel, giving a bit of a nod to the Y2K style that’s been making a strong comeback in recent years. The shoe elevated her outfit by at least 3 inches.

When it comes to footwear, the singer’s footwear wardrobe has as wide of a range as her musical influences. Rosalía will just as easily reach for a thigh-high boot as she will a pleaser heel , from a variety of designers including Rick Owens, Maison Margiela, and many more.

PHOTOS: Rosalía’s Statement Style Over the Years

