How to Attend NYFW Without Invitations: Runway Tickets, Parties and More Events Open to the Public

New York Fashion Week officially kicks off Friday with the first round of shows on the fashion month calendar. While most of the runway shows for major brands, like Coach and Michael Kors , are by invitation-only for editors, buyers, stylists and other fashion industry players, there are still ways for the general public who are interested in fashion to attend and participate in New York Fashion Week.

The annual event runs from Friday through Feb. 15. Here are some events open to the public.

The Afterpay Xperience

The Afterpay Xperience is an installation in the lobby of Spring Studios, which is the main venue for New York Fashion Week : The Shows. While tickets to the event are fully booked, there is a waitlist that potential spectators can sign up for.

Runwayx by Afterpay

As a sponsor of NYFW: The Shows this season, Afterpay is hosting four days of runway shows from Saturday to Tuesday for emerging designers, including BruceGlen, Aknvas, Private Policy, Sukeina, Tia Adeola, Melke and KGL. While tickets for these are also booked, there is also a waitlist one can sign up for online should seats become available.

NYFW: The Talks Future of Fashion

IMG , in collaboration with Afterpay, is hosting a panel on fashion technology on Monday. The talk will be held by Harper’s Bazaar senior digital director Nikki Ogunnaike. To learn more about attending, visit NYFW.com/afterpay.

In Conversation with Jérôme Lamaar

Fashion designer Jérôme Lamaar, who’s collaborated with Macy’s on a successful collection titled 5:31 by Jérôme Lamaar, will be holding an in-person conversation at Virgin Hotels in New York . The event will be followed by an after party, with music by New York nightlife figure Kevin Aviance. Those wishing to attend can RSVP on globalfashionxchange.org.

NYFW: The Shows tickets for sale

NYFW: The Shows is offering insider fashion experiences through various tiered packages for brands and designers, including Alice + Olivia, PatBo, Proenza Schouler, Sergio Hudson, Tiffany Brown, Bronx and Banco, Private Policy, Puppets & Puppets, Bibhu Mohapatra, Cavanagh Baker, Foo and Foo, Bach Mai, Brandon Maxwell, Christian Cowan, Kevan Hall, Wiederhoeft, Badgley Mischka and the Blonds. Expect to pay a pretty penny, with some VIP packages costing upward of $4,000.