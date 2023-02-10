Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
See more from this location?
KRIS 6 News

Warming centers to open for cold weather; CCRTA will provide free rides

By Myra Sanchez,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yA8xu_0kjS4GRD00

The City of Corpus Christi is preparing for cold temperatures in the Coastal Bend area Friday night into Saturday.

The National Weather Service expects cold temperatures in Corpus Christi will be in the mid-30s to low 40s, with wind chills estimated to be in the low 30s.

"Temperatures are not expected to reach freezing levels. Residents are asked to refrain from dripping their faucets," said city officials.

The City is going to open up a daytime warming center at the La Retama Central Library, 805 Comanche Street, on Saturday, February 11. The warming center at La Retama will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

"City warming centers are not a place to sleep or eat. Only service animals are permitted, and no food will be provided," said city officials.

City officials are also working with homeless agencies throughout the area to ensure that shelter is available to those in need.

The Salvation Army will open its doors to the public at 5:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

"The Salvation Army will provide its overnight patrons with dinner and breakfast," said
city officials.

The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission at 902 Nueces Bay Boulevard will also accept those in need of shelter.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) will also provide fare-free transportation to and from The Salvation Army at 1804 Buford Steet on Friday, February 10.

CCRTA will also provide a free ride to and from the La Retama Central Library on Saturday, February 11th.

"Individuals can notify their bus operator to receive fare-free transportation when boarding," said city officials.

Current B-Line users can receive free transportation to and from the overnight shelter or warming center by scheduling a trip at 361-289-5881 (press option "1" for English or "2" for Spanish, then press "2" for B-Line service). For the latest updates on the CCRTA, please visit https://www.ccrta.org [ccrta.org] .

According to city officials, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services will respond to calls for service overnight.

You can get the latest information and emergency notifications by registering for Reverse Alert at http://www.ReverseAlert.org [reversealert.org] . Stay up to date; visit www.cctexas.com/weather [cctexas.com] for more information, or call the Customer Call Center at 311.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Corpus Christi, TX
Warming centers open at La Retama Library Friday and Saturday
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Local Firefighter battling cancer to give back after kind efforts
Corpus Christi, TX11 hours ago
TxDOT: Road closures set on U.S. 77 cross-street overpass demolition at I-37
Corpus Christi, TX19 hours ago
Most Popular
The impact of a haircut: Mental health growing with each cut
Corpus Christi, TX12 hours ago
Public input session aims to establish plan for Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Nearly 200 people died on Corpus Christi roads during 5 year period
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Corpus Christi International Airport to host TSA pre-check enrollment event
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
A healthy change for rural residents
Robstown, TX3 days ago
Corpus Christi Hooks currently accepting '50/50 Raffle Beneficiary' nominations
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Aransas Pass residents celebrated with style during 2nd annual Pardi Gras
Aransas Pass, TX5 days ago
CCPD in need of 911 dispatchers
Corpus Christi, TX18 hours ago
New training facility underway for the Corpus Christi Police Academy
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Fire crews work grass fire in Flour Bluff
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
New CCPD police academy to bring long overdue upgrades
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Police in Portland risk their lives to stop wrong-way drivers
Portland, TX2 days ago
TxDOT fix for Harbor Bridge wrong-way fatalities not a fix for all
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
CCIA hosts TSA pre-check program event
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Investigation reveals 5 dead on Harbor Bridge from wrong-way drivers in 7 years
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Whataburger Field goes cashless for 2023 season
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Fire crews respond to structure fire on Swantner and Texas
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Sister of woman killed in Harbor Bridge wrong-way accident demands action
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Urn found in the bay being returned to rightful family
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
Forgotten Robstown cemetery remains unclaimed
Robstown, TX7 days ago
Organizers host an event to rally for Ukraine in the Coastal Bend
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Pet Of The Week: Chevy
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Man dead after shootout erupts on Ayers Street on Monday
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Ingleside ISD molding the future of welding industry leaders
Ingleside, TX3 days ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Texas
Galveston, TX5 days ago
Del Mar College Board of Regents selects Dr. Anantha Babbili for at-large seat
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Islanders win season opener against UT Arlington
College Station, TX8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy