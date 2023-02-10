Change location
Events of the Week: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,‘ ’Fast X’ and More
By Kirsten Chuba,7 days ago
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Ant-Man and the Wasp : Quantumania , Fast X and Star Trek: Picard .
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray, Katy O’Brian, William Jackson Harper and David Dastmalchian walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday for the world premiere of the latest Ant-Man film.
Your Place or Mine special screening
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher continued their rom-com press tour in NYC on Monday with costars Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro and Zoë Chao.
Animal Control premiere
Joel McHale debuted his new Fox comedy series in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Fast X trailer reveal party
Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Louis Leterrier, Ludacris and Sung Kang took over downtown L.A. on Thursday for a celebration around the trailer release of their upcoming film Fast X .
Star Trek: Picard premiere
The third and final season of Paramount+’s Star Trek series debuted in L.A. on Thursday with stars Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.
UnitedMasters Celebration of Independence
Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters kicked off Grammy weekend on Friday night with performances from Brent Faiyaz, Russ and nominee, Tobe Nwigwe, along with appearances from Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Nas, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future, Daniel Kaluuya, Damson Idris and Gayle King.
Dr. Dre’s The Chronic celebration
Interscope and Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace celebrated Dr. Dre’s The Chronic album on Saturday, in an event hosted by Usher, along with Interscope’s John Janick and Steve Berman. Dr. Dre, Paul McCartney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lil’ Kim, Adrien Brody, Diplo, Tyga, Chris Brown, MGK, Megan Fox, Simu Liu and Jason Mraz were among the party guests, at the roller skating party, timed to the album’s 30th anniversary.
Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch
Roc Nation’s exclusive party returned to host members of its family and friends on Saturday, with guests including JAY-Z, 2 Chainz, Anitta, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Damson Idris, DJ Khaled, James Blake, Jameela Jamil, Janelle Monáe, Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Wahlberg, Normani, Offset and Tyler, the Creator.
54th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Celebration
NAACP celebrated the achievements of its Image Awards nominees at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Saturday. Hosted by Tyler Perry’s Sistas cast members KJ Smith and Novi Brown, the event recognized a diverse group of individuals nominated in more than 70 categories.
Simplified: Bridging the Gap screening
Black Music Action Coalition hosted a screening and Q&A on Saturday of Simplified: Bridging the Gap, a documentary directed by rapper/activist YelloPain, at The London West Hollywood. The event was attended by industry insiders including Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, Catherine Brewton, Mont Brown, Shawn Holiday, Corey Jacobs, Jason Lee, Phil Thornton and Younglord.
Human Rights Campaign NYC dinner
Ariana DeBose was honored with the HRC Visibility Award, presented by Cecily Strong, and artist Kehinde Wiley was honored with the HRC National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign’s Greater NYC dinner on Saturday.
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premiere
On Saturday, the cast and creative team of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur celebrated the series’ world premiere at the Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank.
Universal Music Group Grammys afterparty
Following the show on Sunday, Universal Music Group celebrated its wins of the evening, including Samara Joy being named best new artist and Kendrick Lamar’s three Grammy wins, including best rap album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Attendees included Joy, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Stevie Wonder, Joe Jonas, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, LL Cool J, Kim Petras, Adrien Brody, Chloe Cherry, Babyface, Teyana Taylor, Pusha T, Muni Long and Camila Cabello.
“ Paradis(e) on Earth” celebration
Hennessy Paradis hosted an intimate group in the Joshua Tree desert on Tuesday to celebrate its new campaign, “Paradis(e) Is On Earth,” alongside the Maison’s first ever female brand partner, Alicia Keys. Keys and husband Swizz Beatz, Elizabeth Olsen, Gabrielle Union, Adam DiMarco, Alton Mason, Moses Sumney, Troye Sivan and Samara Weaving were among the attendees.
Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style opening reception
On Tuesday, The Museum at FIT held an opening reception for Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style , an exhibition celebrating the birth of hip hop and its influence on fashion over the past five decades. It features over 100 garments and accessories that capture the pivotal moments in hip hop fashion’s evolution, and welcomed guests including Dapper Dan, Misa Hylton, Christopher (CJ) Wallace, Ralph McDaniels, Fern Mallis and Marisol Deluna.
Of an Age special screening
Focus Features hosted a special screening for Of an Age on Wednesday in L.A.
American Cinematheque’s Tribute to the Crafts
Sir Roger Deakins was honored with a career achievement award at the second annual Tribute to the Crafts on Thursday, along with honorees including Alexandre Desplat (feature film: score for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio ) Joe Letteri and Richard Baneham (feature film: visual and special effects for Avatar: The Way of Water ), Danny Hernandez (feature film: stunts for The Woman King ), Hoyte van Hoytema (feature film: cinematography for Nope ) and Ruth E. Carter (feature film: costume design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ).
Pan African Film and Arts Festival
The 31st annual PAFF kicked off on Thursday with an opening night gala hosted by Danny Glover and Thomas Q. Jones. The evening included a screening of Chevalier and Jonathan Majors received PAFF’s Canada Lee Award.
Wheels Up Super Bowl pop-up dinner
Ahead of Sunday’s big game, Russell Wilson and new Broncos coach Sean Payton stopped by the Wheels Up Rao’s pop-up restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona in partnership with Cincoro Tequila.
