Charlotte, NC
Queen City News

Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic

By Connor Lomis,

7 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were killed, and two others were injured in a south Charlotte crash Friday, according to Medic.

The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway; the road was initially closed to clear the wreckage.

Man found dead on road in Fort Mill believed to have been there ‘a few days’

The road reopened around 5:00 p.m.

No other information is currently available.

This is a developing story ; check back for updates .

