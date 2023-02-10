Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were killed, and two others were injured in a south Charlotte crash Friday, according to Medic.

The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway; the road was initially closed to clear the wreckage.

The road reopened around 5:00 p.m.

No other information is currently available.

This is a developing story ; check back for updates .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.