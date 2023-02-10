Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
KXRM

CSPD cruiser hit in collision on Fillmore

By Rebecca VanGorder,

7 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) police cruiser was involved in a collision on Fillmore Street around noon Friday, Feb. 10.

The cruiser was traveling westbound and tried to make a left turn onto Sage Street when the collision with another vehicle happened. The officer has been transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q44pL_0kjS0pkS00
    Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPKKe_0kjS0pkS00
    Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0payrQ_0kjS0pkS00
    Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ezxnM_0kjS0pkS00
    Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23je3K_0kjS0pkS00
    Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

The Major Accident Team is investigating the crash per protocol. Fillmore eastbound lanes are blocked at Centennial. Fillmore westbound lanes are open.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

