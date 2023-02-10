CSPD cruiser hit in collision on Fillmore

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) police cruiser was involved in a collision on Fillmore Street around noon Friday, Feb. 10.

The cruiser was traveling westbound and tried to make a left turn onto Sage Street when the collision with another vehicle happened. The officer has been transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

The Major Accident Team is investigating the crash per protocol. Fillmore eastbound lanes are blocked at Centennial. Fillmore westbound lanes are open.

