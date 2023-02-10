‘Nothing short of amazing’: Springboro employee saves choking student

Akers was the closest to respond and was made aware of the student in need by another building aide, who alerted her.
“(Siara) was nothing short of amazing,” Alisha Jung, principal at Five Points Elementary said. “Outstanding work from our Building Aides for recognizing a student in need and a huge thank you to Siara Akers. Absolutely awesome!”
The student’s family delivered a bouquet of flowers to Akers at school later that day to personally thank her for her efforts.
