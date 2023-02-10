‘Nothing short of amazing’: Springboro employee saves choking student

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A Springboro Schools employee is being hailed a hero after saving a choking student this week.

During lunch, an elementary student began choking in the cafeteria at Five Points Elementary.

Siara Akers, a building aide, jumped into action and immediately began administering the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging the food item.

(Photos courtesy of Springboro Schools)



Akers was the closest to respond and was made aware of the student in need by another building aide, who alerted her.

“(Siara) was nothing short of amazing,” Alisha Jung, principal at Five Points Elementary said. “Outstanding work from our Building Aides for recognizing a student in need and a huge thank you to Siara Akers. Absolutely awesome!”

The student’s family delivered a bouquet of flowers to Akers at school later that day to personally thank her for her efforts.

