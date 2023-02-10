Open in App
Rochester, NY
News 4 Buffalo

NY State Police to crack down on impaired driving for Super Bowl weekend

By Gio Battaglia,

7 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police will crack down on impaired and reckless driving during Super Bowl weekend, they announced on Friday.

The special STOP-DWI enforcement campaign will run Friday to Monday and will include increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify, and arrest impaired drivers, as well as underage drinker enforcement.

“Make the winning decision on Super Bowl weekend and don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. Those celebrating the big game this weekend should do so safely-game plan ahead or drive sober,” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said. “Safety is our top priority, and we will be increasing patrols and expanding sobriety checkpoints to identify drunk and impaired drivers and to help prevent senseless tragedies. The message is simple, don’t drink and drive!”

During last year’s Super Bowl campaign, New York State Police say they arrested 189 people for impaired driving and issued 10,975 tickets. They add that while STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the number of drinking and driving fatalities, too many lives are still being lost because of crashes caused by impaired drivers.

New York State Police also reminds drivers to move over for emergency and hazardous vehicles stopped on the side of the road when they travel on New York roadways. They add that an impaired driving conviction carries a maximum fine of $10,000 up to seven years in prison, and license revocation.

The New York State Police also encourages those hosting guests to watch the game, to do the following:

  • designate a responsible driver to help guests get home safely
  • ask all of your guests to designate their sober drivers in advance or help them arrange ridesharing with sober drivers. If you don’t drink, offer to drive guests home.
  • serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages at the party.
  • stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter—this is a good time to serve coffee and dessert.
  • sign up online for a ridesharing service or keep the phone numbers of local cab companies on hand and take the keys away from any guests who are thinking of driving after drinking.
  • The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation “Have a Plan” mobile app is available for Apple, Droid and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to even report a suspected impaired driver.
  • Remember, if you serve a guest alcohol and he or she gets in a crash that night, you could be held liable.
  • If an underage person drinks and drives, the parent or guardian can be legally liable for any damage, injury or death caused by the underage driver.
