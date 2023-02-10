New exhibition of Latinx Texan artists 'Soy de Tejas' is now on view at Centro de Artes

"Soy de Tejas" is curated by Presa House Gallery's Rigoberto Luna.

"Soy de Tejas," an art exhibition celebrating Texan Latinx artists, has come to the Centro de Artes Gallery.The exhibition is curated by Rigoberto Luna, the co-owner and director of Presa House Gallery in San Antonio. It features more than 100 works by 40 contemporary native Texas and Texas-based Latinx artists.“This exhibition is coupled with unprecedented enthusiasm and attention turned to narratives of artists of Latin American descent within the current art world, and explores themes ranging from race, class and gender to migration, mythmaking, displacement and indigeneity,” Luna said in a statement. “In contrast, many works center on celebrating joyful customs, culture and traditions that unite and sustain our communities in the face of a multitude of challenges.”Featured artists include José Villalobos, Jenelle Esparza, Juan de Dios Mora, Eva Marengo Sanchez, Francis Almendárez, Sarah Zapata and Gil Rocha.The exhibition opened on Thursday, Feb. 9 and will be on view through Sunday, July 2.