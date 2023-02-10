Open in App
San Antonio, TX
See more from this location?
San Antonio Current

New exhibition of Latinx Texan artists 'Soy de Tejas' is now on view at Centro de Artes

By Christianna Davies,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVA5J_0kjRzFm700
"Soy de Tejas" is curated by Presa House Gallery's Rigoberto Luna.
"Soy de Tejas," an art exhibition celebrating Texan Latinx artists, has come to the Centro de Artes Gallery.

The exhibition is curated by Rigoberto Luna, the co-owner and director of Presa House Gallery in San Antonio. It features more than 100 works by 40 contemporary native Texas and Texas-based Latinx artists.
“This exhibition is coupled with unprecedented enthusiasm and attention turned to narratives of artists of Latin American descent within the current art world, and explores themes ranging from race, class and gender to migration, mythmaking, displacement and indigeneity,” Luna said in a statement. “In contrast, many works center on celebrating joyful customs, culture and traditions that unite and sustain our communities in the face of a multitude of challenges.”


Featured artists include José Villalobos, Jenelle Esparza, Juan de Dios Mora, Eva Marengo Sanchez, Francis Almendárez, Sarah Zapata and Gil Rocha.

The exhibition opened on Thursday, Feb. 9 and will be on view through Sunday, July 2.

Free, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Centro de Artes Gallery, 101 S. Santa Rosa St., getcreativesanantonio.com .

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State
San Antonio's Pearl complex to host free party for James Beard semifinalist Nicola Blaque
San Antonio, TX21 hours ago
Larry Garza, Public School Funding: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
San Antonio, TX15 hours ago
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Bright Light Social Hour, Ari Lennox, Bronco and more
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Most Popular
Top Ranked Restaurants, Side Chicks: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
San Antonio, TX16 hours ago
Inaugural San Antonio Pizza Festival will take over Northwest side restaurant Oct. 13
San Antonio, TX14 hours ago
San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez to reopen Southtown's Casa Hernán as a Mexican cantina
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
These San Antonio restaurants will celebrate Mardi Gras with special menus, parties, events
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
'Intellectual Warfare': New York's Show Me the Body is about empowerment, not protest music
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
This beautiful 1915 San Antonio home sat vacant for 20 years before it got a massive restoration
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
After three-year hiatus, San Antonio Food Bank is reviving fashion-focused Runway fundraiser
San Antonio, TX18 hours ago
The San Antonio Zoo welcomes the spring season with Blooms, Bees and Butterflies
San Antonio, TX16 hours ago
San Antonio's Arte y Pasión to showcase two Madrid-based flamenco masters this week
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
San Antonio's Woodlawn and Elmendorf lakes to make canoes, kayaks available for rent
San Antonio, TX19 hours ago
San Antonio-born synth-pop act Hyperbubble to screen its documentary at Lonesome Rose
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Black Restaurant Week San Antonio kicks off Feb. 26, featuring nearly 30 restaurants, food trucks
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
These classic San Antonio restaurants have been open for over 50 years
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Revered San Antonio visual artist Jesse Treviño has died following battle with cancer
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Owner of San Antonio bar Moses Rose's says negotiations with state officials for its sale have failed
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Negotiations between San Antonio officials and Moses Rose's bar owner to begin Wednesday
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
San Antonio stand-up comic and Comedia A Go-Go co-founder Larry Garza has died at age 41
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Ax-throwing, rage room venue Unchartered Adventures opening in San Antonio suburb of Selma
Selma, TX4 days ago
Three San Antonio breweries earn gold medals at 2023 Texas Craft Brewers Cup
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
San Antonio’s Bakudan Ramen to open Bandera Road location this week
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson jetting into San Antonio for XFL game at the Alamodome
San Antonio, TX14 hours ago
Latino-founded bank raises $4.5 million to build financial hub for Spanish-speaking immigrants
San Antonio, TX18 hours ago
San Antonio's Starlighter to host rodeo-themed drag brunch
San Antonio, TX6 days ago
25 San Antonio restaurants participating in Fourth Annual Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
San Antonio ranks low on list of most-glamorous cities, lagging behind Dallas, Austin and Houston
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
Protesters gather ahead of Gov. Greg Abbott's speech to decry his scapegoating of immigrants
San Marcos, TX22 hours ago
San Antonio police shooting from last year puts Chicago mayoral candidate on the defensive
San Antonio, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy