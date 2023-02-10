Change location
See more from this location?
California State
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Large-scale Theft of Apple Products Totaling Over $1 Million Has Resulted in Multiple Arrests Across the State of California.
By Sapna Pal,6 days ago
By Sapna Pal,6 days ago
(KTXL) — Eight people have been charged for their alleged roles in a state-wide organized retail theft scheme that predominantly targeted Apple Stores. The California...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0