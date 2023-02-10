Open in App
Winston-salem, NC
FOX8 News

Solstice Theatrical Circus comes to Winston-Salem

By Dolan Reynolds,

7 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Solstice: A Winter Circus Experience has arrived in Winston-Salem.

Starting Friday, seven performances will take place at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. The show runs until Feb. 19.

The family-friendly show is 75 minutes long and will feature a mixture of local and international performers.

Tickets start at $39.

