Solstice Theatrical Circus comes to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Solstice: A Winter Circus Experience has arrived in Winston-Salem.

Starting Friday, seven performances will take place at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. The show runs until Feb. 19.

The family-friendly show is 75 minutes long and will feature a mixture of local and international performers.

Tickets start at $39.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.