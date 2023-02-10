Open in App
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant man facing child sex abuse material charges

7 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A 43-year-old Mount Pleasant man is facing multiple charges in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.

Darryn Eugene Himes was arrested by officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department on Wednesday and charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to officials, investigators discovered Himes possessed files of child sexual abuse material after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If convicted, Himes faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security assisted with the investigation.

