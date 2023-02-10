Open in App
The Des Moines Register

Des Moines arts nonprofit director charged with secretly filming woman in her home

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register,

7 days ago



The executive director of the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation was arrested and charged with filming a woman in her home without her consent.

Mathew Greiner, 47, was arrested Thursday on 24 counts of invasion of privacy, four counts of intentional trespassing and one count of stalking. Between Oct. 6 and Nov. 1, 2022, Greiner allegedly entered her Johnston home "without her knowledge or authorization" and placed security cameras behind air vent covers inside her bathroom and bedroom, according to a criminal complaint filed in Polk County court.

The cameras captured nude video footage of the woman inside her home, which Greiner allegedly stored on his cellphone. The complaint states Greiner also took videos of her through a sliding glass window and created fake social media accounts to communicate with her.

Police obtained two warrants in December to search Greiner's home and vehicles, where they obtained his iPhone and DVDs containing photographic evidence. Johnston police arrested Greiner on Feb. 9.

More: Woman allegedly beaten by bar owner describes going back to him, says it was a mistake

Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation is 'assessing the situation'

Greiner, a Des Moines native, took over as the executive director of the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation in September. The nonprofit oversees public and private collaborations to install public art throughout the metro, according to its website.

Board President Susan Fitzsimmons said the organization has "just been made aware" of the allegations against Greiner "and are assessing the situation."

In Greiner's previous stints in Des Moines he's curated art galleries like the Transient in Valley Junction, co-founded the art group known as Chicken Tractor and helped facilitate the creation of local art during his time with Group Creative Services .

More: Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines arts nonprofit director charged with secretly filming woman in her home

