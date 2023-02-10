Mixins Rolled Ice Cream to Make Atlanta Debut Near Grant Park, Late Spring

Mixins Rolled Ice Cream, an Omaha, Nebraska-based concept founded by entrepreneur and influencer Trishonna Helm, is set to open its first out-of-state location – and only second to date – near Grant Park at 568 Boulevard SE later this spring.

Helm, who was born and raised in Omaha, moved to Atlanta two years ago out of sheer boredom, telling What Now Atlanta , “We finally got our systems in place for [the Omaha store], it operates itself, so I was able to move to Atlanta and I just want to take over a bigger market.”

According to Helm, Mixins has been around for roughly five years and in that time, the concept – literal sheets of ice cream that are hand-rolled and served with toppings – has been replicated across the country. However, given Mixins’ bold flavors and “quirky names,” it remains a leader of the pack.

What’s more, the company’s profile is further animated by Helm’s own distinction as an influencer, having garnered some 308,000 followers on her Instagram account alone, with another 18,800 followers for Mixins.

“I know a lot of rolled ice cream places have been popping up,” says Helm. “So I wanted to bring it to Atlanta as well, and cater to more people, get it out there to a bigger audience.”

