What America’s Thinking: Did State of the Union 2023 move the needle for Joe Biden?

Julia Manchester and Rafael Bernal detail polling on President Biden’s State of the Union Address and discuss the impact it had on voters. They’re also joined by Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart and Rep. Tony Gonzales who weigh in on the President’s “lack of focus” on immigration in his address.

