Tarrant County Appraisal District will update its conflict of interest policy

The Tarrant Appraisal District will form a committee to update its conflict of interest policy after a Star-Telegram report detailed a former TAD employee’s potential violation of the policy.

At its February meeting on Friday, the TAD board announced the creation of a committee to provide recommendations to improve the policy. The committee will include board member J. R. Martinez, TAD Director of Administration Jeff Craig and board attorney Matt Tepper.

Currently, the policy prohibits employees from selling real estate in Tarrant County while working at TAD.

“I think we’ve identified that it’s a pretty good policy to begin with,” said board member Tony Pompa. “There are some minor changes that I think we’d like to tweak.”

The impetus for the committee was a Star-Telegram report that found Chana Massey, a former TAD appraiser, co-founded a brokerage that operates in Tarrant County.

The Star-Telegram asked Chief Appraiser Jeff Law about the potential conflict of interest after the TAD board meeting on Nov. 11. Law said he would look into the matter.

The Star-Telegram requested a copy of Massey’s personnel file on Nov. 15. Two days later, on Nov. 17, Massey resigned from TAD employment after more than 13 years of service.