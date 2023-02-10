Open in App
Vancouver, WA
FOX4 News Kansas City

Search for missing 8-year-old boy expands to Kansas City

By Heidi Schmidt,

7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search for a missing 8-year-old boy expands to the Kansas City metro.

FBI agents in Vancouver, Washington, searched a home in June 2022 after members of the community became concerned for the welfare of Breadson John . The boy also goes by the name “Brxsan.”

He was not at the home and agents have not been able to locate the child.

Vancouver police say John’s grandparents were his last known guardians.

In a statement posted online last month, Vancouver police said prosecutors charged Breadson’s grandparents with custodial interference, and are suspects in his disappearance.

Since June 2022, Vancouver Police Detectives have attempted to contact multiple family members to determine if Breadson is with family or is truly missing. To date, the family members that have been contacted have not provided investigators information related to the whereabouts of Breadson and he has not been located.

Vancouver, Wash. Police Dept.

The FBI’s Kansas City office believes Breadson may have traveled here in August, and could still be in the immediate area.

He has black hair, brown eyes and speaks English and Trukese/Chuukese.

The FBI says the 8-year-old also has ties to Hawaii, Arizona, and the Truk/Chuuk Islands in the Federated States of Micronesia.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov .

