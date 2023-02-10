WATCH: Puppies make predictions for The Big Game

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS welcomed puppies from 4 Paws for Ability into the studio to prepare for the organization’s annual scrimmage. While the puppies were in studio, the animals made a deciding prediction ahead of Sunday.

The puppies joined 2 NEWS Anchor Lauren Wood, Traffic Anchor Kelley King and Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Cameron Saliga in studio, where a decision of who the winning team would be.

Both of the puppies ended up deciding the Kansas City Chiefs would win at The Big Game after one of the puppies, Tacoma, originally thought Kelley King would win the game.

On Friday, the puppies joined the 2 NEWS crew in studio during the morning, so the organization could talk about the upcoming scrimmage happening Saturday, Feb. 11 at 4 Paws for Ability . Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the scrimmage is set to start at 1 p.m.

If you would like to see the athletic puppies, they will be in the fourth annual scrimmage, which is open to the public and will be shown live on 4 Paw for Ability’s Facebook page . 4 Paws for Ability will be selling “ cheer tickets “, which gives you an opportunity to win prizes.

