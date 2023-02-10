Sen. Berg: Please listen to a grieving mother. ‘Parents rights’ bills are dangerous. | Opinion

I have been proud to represent the people of Kentucky and fight for their rights and well-being since being first elected in 2020. However, this proud moment was marred by a deep personal loss — my transgender son, Henry, who I loved with all my heart, took his own life. This tragedy has forced me to confront the harsh reality where discrimination and bigotry against the LGBTQ+ community are all too common.

Henry Berg-Brousseau testified against a bathroom bill in Frankfort in 2014. He died by suicide late last year.

Now, bills like Senate Bill 150 are being introduced in our state legislature and sold as “parental choice,” but in reality, they are nothing more than a dangerous attack on our children. These bills aim to limit the authority of the Kentucky Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Education concerning parental rights and a student’s use of pronouns, prohibit school policies from keeping student information confidential from parents, and even require school personnel and students to use pronouns for students that do not conform to that student’s biological sex.

These measures are not just misguided. They are cruel and harmful. Bills like SB 150 send a message to LGBTQ+ students that they are not valued or respected and put them at greater risk of discrimination and harm, whether self-harm or bullying. They also undermine the ability of teachers and school staff to create safe and inclusive environments for all students, and they limit the ability of schools to provide the support and resources that our children need to thrive.

Furthermore, these bills put the well-being of our children at risk by requiring schools to seek emergency medical services for a student, even if that student is in a safe and supportive environment. Doing this undermines the privacy and confidentiality of our children and puts them at risk of being outed to their families and communities before they are ready.

The provision in SB 150 to establish requirements for public schools’ courses, curriculums, or programs on human sexuality is particularly concerning. These courses and curriculums should provide accurate and comprehensive information on human sexuality and gender identity in a way that is inclusive and respectful of all students. Requiring a specific perspective on these subjects limits educational opportunities and spreads harmful, inaccurate information about the LGBTQ+ community.

Do not be fooled by the hot-button talking points you hear from the other side, fanning the flames of hate and bigotry. These “parental choice” bills are not giving parents more control over their children’s education. They are about denying the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ children and putting their health and well-being at risk.

As a parent who has lost a child to suicide, I implore my colleagues in the legislature to reconsider these dangerous bills and instead focus on creating a safe and inclusive environment for ALL students to learn. We owe it to all the students who have suffered at the hands of bigotry and hate. We must do better and fight for the rights and dignity of ALL students.

Sen. Karen Berg is a physician who represents the 26th Senate District in Jefferson County.