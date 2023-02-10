Open in App
Goochland County, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Goochland County launches new tourism website to bring in new visitors

By Brandon Carwile,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PxXq_0kjRbMfW00

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County has announced a new tourism website encouraging visitors to explore the area.

The website, www.exploregoochland.com , has been in development since the adoption of the Tourism Strategic Plan in January and includes an events calendar, day trip itineraries and a categorized business directory.

Those visiting the county can find accommodations using the website, as well as different attractions related to wine and craft beverages, outdoor recreational opportunities and historic landmarks.

New Goochland Elementary School breaking ground – Expected to open 2024

“I am excited to see the adoption of the Tourism Strategic Plan by the Goochland Board of Supervisors and the launch of our new tourism website,” Sara Worley, Economic Development Director, said. “Tourism has the potential to be an important driver in the Goochland economy. With the adoption and implementation of the plan and the launch of the website, we hope to strengthen the local economy by promoting our local attractions and businesses.”

In 2021, Virginia’s tourism industry generated $25.2 billion in visitor spending across all Virginia communities, including $1.8 million in Goochland County.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

