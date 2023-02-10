Open in App
Richmond, VA
Richmond Animal Care and Control holds Valentine’s Day adoption sale

By Delaney Murray,

7 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bring a little extra love into your home this Valentine’s Day by adopting a dog or cat from Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC), now at a special holiday price.

The shelter will be running a Valentine’s Day adoption special beginning on Friday, Feb. 10 and running until Sunday, Feb. 12. All adoptions will only be $14.

Just a few of the dogs that will be available to adopt at Richmond Animal Care and Control’s Valentine’s Day sale this weekend. Credit: RACC

This adoption sale corresponds with some recent overcrowding issues for the shelter. This week, the shelter has taken in 17 dogs and one cat.

Richmond Public Schools to close for Presidents Day and Election Day

“All we can say to that is — HELP!” RACC wrote on Facebook . “We are packed full right now and need make space.”

To take a look at all the available pets at RACC, click here .

