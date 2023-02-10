Officials ID Illinois man who was fatally shot by deputies

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — Western Illinois authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot Thursday by sheriff’s deputies after he reportedly pointed a handgun at the officers.

Bradley S. Havermale, 29, of Quincy was pronounced dead at the scene following Thursday afternoon’s shooting south of Quincy, said Adams County Coroner Scott Graham. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens said deputies were responding to a call about a suicidal person when Havermale exited a vehicle, brandished a handgun and led deputies on a short foot chase.

He said three deputies shot Havermale after he reportedly pointed the gun at himself and then at the deputies. Those officers are now on leave and will remain off duty until at least Monday, Grootens said.

He said there is no body camera footage of the incident because the department does not yet own such cameras.

Illinois State Police are overseeing the investigation into the fatal police shooting.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said his office will receive the reports from state police and review them to determine whether any further action is warranted.