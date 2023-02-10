Open in App
Portland, OR
6 Portland bars, restaurants to catch the Super Bowl

By Nicole DeCostaMichaela Bourgeois,

7 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – As the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday, Your Weekend Rundown Host, Jeremiah Stroup, is sharing six spots to catch the game in Portland.

1. The Fields Bar & Grill

Located in Northwest Portland’s Pearl District, Stroup recommends checking out The Fields Bar & Grill to enjoy the game on one of their 27 big screen TVs with a pitcher of beer and Chiefs or Eagles-themed Jell-O shots.

2. Jackie’s

Heading to Southeast Portland, Stroup says Jackie’s offers an upscale twist to sports bars with a “stadium” to watch the game, a rooftop bar with scenic city views and tasty bites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNiWh_0kjRY4KI00
Southeast Portland’s Jackie’s offers an upscale twist to other sports bars describing itself as combining “the Rose City’s passion for spots and culinary greatness.” February 10, 2023 (Courtesy Willamette Week).

The restaurant says it “combines the Rose City’s passion for sports and culinary greatness.”

3. Stag

Known for its Sunday morning drag brunch, the self-described “unabashedly Pacific Northwest gentleman’s club and lounge geared toward the LGBTQ+ community,” is also hosting a Super Bowl watch party.

According to Stroup, this is the first time Stag is hosting a party for the big game.

4. Yur’s Bar & Grill

In Northwest Portland, Yur’s Bar & Grill describes itself as a “friendly neighborhood dive bar.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d84wy_0kjRY4KI00
Northwest Portland’s Yur’s Bar & Grill, describes itself as a “friendly neighborhood dive bar.” February 10, 2023 (Courtesy Yur’s Bar & Grill).

The bar, co-owned by Washington Redskins veteran Terry Hermeling and his son, offers big screens, pool tables and tasty food, Stroup says.

5. Clubhouse Bar & Grill

Located in Southwest Portland, along Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, Clubhouse Bar & Grill features plenty of big screen TVs, video lottery, pool tables and karaoke on the weekend, Stroup says

Clubhouse Bar & Grill describes itself as “the most comfortable place to cheer for your favorite team, hang with friends, have a drink and grab a bite.” The website says it also offers 14 draft beer taps, a variety of red and white wine and a full selection of liquor.

6. Livi’s Taqueria

Down Highway 99, Stroup recommends visiting Livi’s Taqueria , a food truck with a twist. Customers can grab a fiesta platter to-go for an at-home Super Bowl watch party or sit inside with a bucket of beer and margaritas.

The food truck is also offering $2 tacos in the 10 minutes after any touchdown during the game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

