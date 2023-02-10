Open in App
Russell County, AL
WRBL News 3

RCSD hosts recruitment fair for upcoming school year on Feb. 25

By Simone Gibson,

7 days ago

RUSELL COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Russell County School District (RCSD) announced it would hold its first District Recruitment Fair on Friday.

The RCSD says they are “looking to fill classified and certified positions for the 2023-2024 school year.”

The recruitment fair will take place at Russell County High School, located at 57 Warrior Way, from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. on Feb. 25.

According to the Russell County School District, during the recruitment fair, a meet and greet will take place from 9 a.m. through 9: 30 a.m., and interviews will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Interested individuals can scan the QR code provided by RCSD below to sign-up for an interview time slot.

