Tim Allen is back as Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 5: ‘See ya soon Woody!’

By Heather Hamilton,

7 days ago

Tim Allen h as confirmed he will be returning as the voice of Buzz Lightyear as the Disney Toy Story franchise is developing its fifth film .

“See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity,” Allen tweeted . “And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”


Allen shared the news shortly after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced plans to develop sequels for the Toy Story franchise, along with sequels for Frozen and Zootopia .

“Today, I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises: Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia,” Iger said during the company’s first-quarter earnings call. “This is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”

Voice cast member Tim Allen poses with his character Buzz Lightyear at the premiere of the film "Toy Story 4" at the El Capitan Theatre, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Los Angeles.


The news of Allen, 69, returning to voice the infamous Toy Story character follows controversy surrounding Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz in last year’s Pixar prequel Lightyear, which proved to be a box office flop.

The film, which was released in June 2022, earned $118.3 million and currently ranks 598 at the all-time domestic box office and 114 among the all-time domestic box office for Disney movies.

