Detroit, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Rosana Moura Garbacik Named General Counsel at The Piston Group in Detroit

By Jake Bekemeyer,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJRTS_0kjRKXx600
Courtesy of The Piston Group

The Piston Group in Detroit announced the appointment of Rosana Moura Garbacik as general counsel.

In her role, Garbacik will be responsible for coordinating the overall legal affairs of the company, including direct support of internal constituents and interfacing with external counsel as required by the business.

“Rosana’s diverse background and legal experience with Tier 1 automotive suppliers and OEMs, especially in risk mitigation and international business transactions, will be a key contributor to our continued strategic growth in North America and abroad,” says Vinnie Johnson, chairman and CEO of the Piston Group.

Garbacik comes to Piston Group with 15 years of North American and Latin American experience. She was previously corporate counsel for Yazaki North America Inc., where she was responsible for negotiating a multitude of contracts including supply, sales, vendor service, IT, license, and other general corporate agreements.

Prior to Yazaki, she was lead counsel and board secretary at Sodecia North America Inc. In this role, Garbacik was a member of the company’s investment committee and provided support and counsel to all legal actions including corporate governance, finance, commercial, civil, litigation, contracts, immigration, labor, employment, and legal compliance.

Garbacik’s extensive legal career also includes serving as an attorney for Stacer; judicial intern to Judge Avern Cohn, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan; and legal extern for the National Labor Relations Board among others.

Garbacik earned a J.D. and a master’s degree from Wayne State University.

The post Rosana Moura Garbacik Named General Counsel at The Piston Group in Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

