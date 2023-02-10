Ohatchee’s Snow to Coastal

Ohatchee senior hitter Gracyn Snow signs to play volleyball for Coastal Alabama Community College on Thursday. Photo by Submitted Picture

February 10, 2023

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – Ohatchee senior hitter makes it official, set to play volleyball for Coastal Alabama Community College

Ohatchee coach Kendall Poe talks during Thursday’s ceremony to mark senior Gracyn Snow’s signing to play volleyball with Coastal Alabama Com Photo by Submitted Photo

Ohatchee senior outside hitter Gracyn Snow signed Thursday to play volleyball at Coastal Alabama Community College. She was a second-team All-Calhoun County pick in 2022, helping Ohatchee reached the Class 3A state semifinals.

She becomes the second member of Ohatchee’s semifinal team to sign. Middle hitter Jorda Crook signed with UAB. Snow finished her senior season with 254 digs, 131 kills and 73 aces.

“I have coached Gracyn in junior-high volleyball and then all through her varsity career,” Ohatchee coach Rebecca Hughes said. “She became a great leader on the court the past several years and really helped the team in more ways than one.

“She was a constant voice on the court and stepped up to do many jobs when needed. Her work ethic is unbelievable. If she wasn’t playing during the season, she was working constantly to get better in the offseason, playing club volleyball. We are so proud of her accomplishments at Ohatchee, and we can’t wait to see what she will do at Coastal.”

