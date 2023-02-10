Open in App
Ohatchee, AL
See more from this location?
Calhoun Journal

Ohatchee’s Snow to Coastal

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZisA_0kjRKTQC00
Ohatchee senior hitter Gracyn Snow signs to play volleyball for Coastal Alabama Community College on Thursday.Photo bySubmitted Picture

February 10, 2023

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL –  Ohatchee senior hitter makes it official, set to play volleyball for Coastal Alabama Community College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anqGC_0kjRKTQC00
Ohatchee coach Kendall Poe talks during Thursday’s ceremony to mark senior Gracyn Snow’s signing to play volleyball with Coastal Alabama ComPhoto bySubmitted Photo

Ohatchee senior outside hitter Gracyn Snow signed Thursday to play volleyball at Coastal Alabama Community College. She was a second-team All-Calhoun County pick in 2022, helping Ohatchee reached the Class 3A state semifinals.

She becomes the second member of Ohatchee’s semifinal team to sign. Middle hitter Jorda Crook signed with UAB. Snow finished her senior season with 254 digs, 131 kills and 73 aces.

“I have coached Gracyn in junior-high volleyball and then all through her varsity career,” Ohatchee coach Rebecca Hughes said. “She became a great leader on the court the past several years and really helped the team in more ways than one.

“She was a constant voice on the court and stepped up to do many jobs when needed. Her work ethic is unbelievable. If she wasn’t playing during the season, she was working constantly to get better in the offseason, playing club volleyball. We are so proud of her accomplishments at Ohatchee, and we can’t wait to see what she will do at Coastal.”

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News. 

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State
Anniston’s New Rico
Anniston, AL1 day ago
Wildcats D it Up
Anniston, AL2 days ago
Roaring into Regionals for Ohatchee
Ohatchee, AL2 days ago
Most Popular
End of the Line
Oxford, AL19 hours ago
Dead End for Oxford Team
Oxford, AL19 hours ago
Kiwibot Finds Success at JSU
Jacksonville, AL15 hours ago
City of Anniston New Digital Civil Rights Trial
Anniston, AL18 hours ago
On Eagle’s Wings: The Amazing World of Eagles at the Anniston Museums and Gardens
Anniston, AL6 days ago
Mason’s BBQ To Open This Week
Jacksonville, AL1 day ago
2023 Anniston City Job Fair
Anniston, AL1 day ago
Hogwarts Camp is Back in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL5 days ago
15th Annual Chili & Jerky Cook-Off
Anniston, AL6 days ago
Calhoun County Electrical Contractor Launched New Electrician’s Apprenticeship
Anniston, AL6 days ago
2nd Suspect Arrested in Weekend Jacksonville Shooting
Jacksonville, AL1 day ago
The Guess Who Live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center
Oxford, AL1 day ago
City of Anniston Announces New Online Garbage Payment System
Anniston, AL5 days ago
Jacksonville Police are Investigating a Shooting That Occurred Near JSU’s Campus
Jacksonville, AL6 days ago
Kidnapping and Attempted Murder in Anniston
Anniston, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy