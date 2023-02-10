Open in App
Daly City, CA
See more from this location?
KCBS News Radio

BREAKING: Authorities close off Daly City, Colma BART over hazardous material incident

By Alice WertzNatalia Gurevich,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcL5b_0kjR2agM00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A hazardous materials situation has BART service stopped between the Daly City and Colma stations on Friday morning.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Crews responded just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Juniper Serra and John Daly Boulevard, according to Craig Wittner, Assistant Fire Marshall with North County Fire Authority.

Part of Highway 280 in Daly City has been shut down as well.

"What we have is a white box van in the southbound number two lane that’s parked, immediately north of the BART train tracks and south of the John Daly intersection," said Wittner.

"The drivers of the box van this morning were traveling, they heard a thud or a loud noise in the back of the van, and then they immediately smelled gas," he said.

The drivers then parked the van on the side of the road and went to investigate by opening the back door of the vehicle, according to Wittner.

Upon doing so, they found that a pressurized tank of flammable liquid was leaking gas so they evacuated the area and called the authorities.

The drivers are two evidence technicians with the San Francisco Police Department that were transporting evidence to a locker for the department.

Along with North County Fire, other agencies have responded to the scene including the San Mateo County Hazmat Response Team.

A robot with the San Francisco Bomb Squad has been deployed to check out the area, using video, audio and, surprisingly, smell to evaluate the incident.

Fortunately the location is nowhere near any businesses or homes.

The gas is likely butane or propane, and appears to be leaking only a small amount. The tank itself is not overly large, around 35 to 60 gallons approximately.

Once determinations are made, action will be taken. The Daly City and Colma BART stations will be closed in the meantime.

This is a breaking story, please check back here for updates.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA
Video: Man seriously injured in house fire in Noe Valley
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
East Bay authorities search for suspect in hit and run of elderly woman
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
United flight that nosedived on way to SF under investigation
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Most Popular
The search begins for the new chief of the Oakland Police Department
Oakland, CA2 days ago
East Bay cyclists hospitalized in targeted 'dooring' attacks
Emeryville, CA4 days ago
LeRonne Armstrong reacts following Oakland Mayor's decision to fire chief
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Oakland declares state of emergency due to ransomware attack
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Man accused of running drug lab that caused explosion appears in court
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
San Francisco to end COVID-19 public health emergency
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Oakland Mayor fires Police Chief following handling of officer misconduct
Oakland, CA4 days ago
KCBS Cares: Help save a life on Valentine's Day at American Red Cross
Oakland, CA5 days ago
Is it hot on this planet or is it just…us?
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
How Red Cross phlebotomists keep donors calm during blood donations
Oakland, CA5 days ago
Nonprofit unveils housing complex for supporting formerly incarcerated people
Oakland, CA6 days ago
San Jose Mayor sets out key pillars of potential city agenda
San Jose, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy