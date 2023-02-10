BREAKING: Authorities close off Daly City, Colma BART over hazardous material incident

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A hazardous materials situation has BART service stopped between the Daly City and Colma stations on Friday morning.

Crews responded just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Juniper Serra and John Daly Boulevard, according to Craig Wittner, Assistant Fire Marshall with North County Fire Authority.

Part of Highway 280 in Daly City has been shut down as well.

"What we have is a white box van in the southbound number two lane that’s parked, immediately north of the BART train tracks and south of the John Daly intersection," said Wittner.

"The drivers of the box van this morning were traveling, they heard a thud or a loud noise in the back of the van, and then they immediately smelled gas," he said.

The drivers then parked the van on the side of the road and went to investigate by opening the back door of the vehicle, according to Wittner.

Upon doing so, they found that a pressurized tank of flammable liquid was leaking gas so they evacuated the area and called the authorities.

The drivers are two evidence technicians with the San Francisco Police Department that were transporting evidence to a locker for the department.

Along with North County Fire, other agencies have responded to the scene including the San Mateo County Hazmat Response Team.

A robot with the San Francisco Bomb Squad has been deployed to check out the area, using video, audio and, surprisingly, smell to evaluate the incident.

Fortunately the location is nowhere near any businesses or homes.

The gas is likely butane or propane, and appears to be leaking only a small amount. The tank itself is not overly large, around 35 to 60 gallons approximately.

Once determinations are made, action will be taken. The Daly City and Colma BART stations will be closed in the meantime.

