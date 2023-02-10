Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
Yahoo Sports

Ja'Marr Chase on Mayor Pureval's viral video: 'Probably did a little too much'

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer,

6 days ago
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval's viral video before the AFC championship game, in which he trash-talked the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has received...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes said coach Andy Reid threatened to bench any Chiefs player who tried to watch Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
CNN's Jake Tapper implies NFL offensive coordinator hasn't been promoted to head coach because he's Black
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy