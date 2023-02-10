Open in App
Westcliffe, CO
OutThere Colorado

Four mountain lions captured together on camera in Colorado mountain town

By Spencer McKee,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzkxX_0kjQrrA600
Photo Credit: KeithSzafranski (iStock).

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently shared some pretty amazing footage captured in a Colorado mountain town, reminding the public that wildlife is often never far in Colorado.

The clip, captured by Louise Hanley near Westcliffe, shows a group of four mountain lions together. According to the wildlife experts, it's likely that the group consisted of a mother lion and her three cubs, with the mother clearing a path of safety for her offspring before turning to watch the three younger cats follow the same path.

CPW noted that while the younger mountain lions look quite large, they can stay with their mother for up to two years before setting off on their own.

Watch the series of clips below:

This sighting is particularly unique because it's four cats together during daytime. Generally, mountain lions are fairly solitary, expect in the case of related cats.

If you happen to spot wildlife in Colorado, filming is fine, but do so from afar. While mountain lions don't typically attack humans, it can happen. If a mountain lion turns toward you in an aggressive way, make yourself big and loud to scare the cat off.

