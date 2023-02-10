ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Savannah celebrates its 290th birthday on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Video: Sunday Morning Forecast. In 1733, General James Oglethorpe established Savannah and the colony of Georgia. The fast-paced city you see today was not the same 290 years ago. "I was born and raised in Savannah. I have seen Savannah go from this small southern...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah’s oldest Black motorcycle club creates lasting legacy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wind in their face, emblems on their backs and the open road ahead. “I feel like a rock star. Respect, love, loyalty. We have it all,” said James “Maintnaz” Sims.  For nearly half a century, the soulful riders have cruised highways and byways near and far. Although Black motorcycle clubs have […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Honoring Black History: Johnny C. Mathis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Johnny C. Mathis of Eastman, Georgia was a power forward on the Savannah State College basketball team. Mathis would become one of the first people from this area to be drafted to play professional basketball. He played in Spain and for the New Jersey Americans...
EASTMAN, GA
WJCL

Anime and Video Game Conference takes place at Savannah Convention Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An anime and video game conference is taking place at the Savannah Convention Center this weekend. The event features plenty of vendors for attendees to check out. According to the event organizer, Savannah Animazing, the conference celebrates all things anime, Gaming, Cosplay and Pop-Culture. Emcee Alyx...
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

Savannah Bananas hit “stroke of luck” with new home base

The building was already painted yellow and located across the street from Grayson Stadium. What will soon serve as the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters appears meant to be. A “stroke of luck” is how President Jared Orton recently described the team’s recent acquisition of the former furniture store at...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

World-renowned pianist to perform in Savannah on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Saturday, the Savannah Philharmonic will celebrate their third sold-out concert of the season by welcoming world-renowned pianist Sir Stephen Hough to the Lucas Theatre for the Arts. Hough, a musician, composer and writer will perform unprecedented back-to-back Rachmaninoff concertos. “Stephen is not only a friend and colleague, but also an […]
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

Savannah takes center stage in upcoming episode of 'Samantha Brown’s Places to Love'

Trusted travel icon Samantha Brown is the host of her Emmy award-winning and eponymously-named PBS show “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” Now in its sixth season, the show follows Brown as she explores exciting locales around the world, discovering little-known secrets and meeting with interesting people along the way. Recently, her travels have taken Brown and her camera crew to the Hostess City, which shines on screen in an upcoming episode of the show’s current season.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood

One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a sinkhole. Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood. One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a...
BLUFFTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Hundreds lock their love at Savannah Rapids Park

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People have been locking in their love at Savannah Rapids Park for over a decade now but Saturday was one of the first lock events with the new love lock sculpture. The sound of a click locks in love for forever. “We’ve been locked in for...
SAVANNAH, GA
tourcounsel.com

Oglethorpe Mall | Shopping mall in Savannah, Georgia

Oglethorpe Mall is a super-regional shopping mall on the Southside of Savannah, Georgia. Named after General James Oglethorpe, the founder of Savannah, the mall has expanded since its opening in 1969 to nearly one million square feet. Among its features are several restaurants, a food court, and 118 stores. It is anchored by Belk, J. C. Penney, and Macy's.
SAVANNAH, GA
High School Soccer PRO

Savannah, February 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Southern Investing $1.2M to Upgrade Campus Security Cameras and Video Technology

Georgia Southern University is planning a major upgrade to its campus security cameras and video technology. With approximately $1.2 million budgeted, the University will upgrade the cameras in the resident halls and other buildings in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville to bring the current cameras from analog to a digital platform. Additionally, new cameras will be placed at entrances to our campuses that can tie into those from other law enforcement agencies. The end result will be an interconnected network of cameras across the region.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Caesarstone employee dies after workplace accident

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A Caesarstone Technologies employee was killed last Monday after what officials are calling an accident at the company’s manufacturing plant in Richmond Hill. Mr. Tivon Holmes, an employee of Caesarstone in Richmond Hill, was pronounced dead at Memorial Health in Savannah on Monday, Feb. 6, according to Bryan County Corner […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA

