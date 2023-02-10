Read full article on original website
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new spot in GeorgiaKristen WaltersPooler, GA
Georgia's first Black Baptist church plays a seminal role in the history of Black people in AmericaEllen EastwoodSavannah, GA
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious BreakfastCrazy For CouponingSavannah, GA
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Zora Neale Hurston and Langston Hughes
In 1927, writer and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston and writer Langston Hughes would go on a road trip through the south. Their journey would take them to have experiences in Statesboro and Savannah.
WJCL
Savannah celebrates its 290th birthday on Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Video: Sunday Morning Forecast. In 1733, General James Oglethorpe established Savannah and the colony of Georgia. The fast-paced city you see today was not the same 290 years ago. "I was born and raised in Savannah. I have seen Savannah go from this small southern...
Savannah’s oldest Black motorcycle club creates lasting legacy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wind in their face, emblems on their backs and the open road ahead. “I feel like a rock star. Respect, love, loyalty. We have it all,” said James “Maintnaz” Sims. For nearly half a century, the soulful riders have cruised highways and byways near and far. Although Black motorcycle clubs have […]
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Johnny C. Mathis
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Johnny C. Mathis of Eastman, Georgia was a power forward on the Savannah State College basketball team. Mathis would become one of the first people from this area to be drafted to play professional basketball. He played in Spain and for the New Jersey Americans...
WJCL
Anime and Video Game Conference takes place at Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An anime and video game conference is taking place at the Savannah Convention Center this weekend. The event features plenty of vendors for attendees to check out. According to the event organizer, Savannah Animazing, the conference celebrates all things anime, Gaming, Cosplay and Pop-Culture. Emcee Alyx...
‘Tracing your roots’ for the Savannah Black Heritage Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Saturday, the Savannah African Arts Museum and the Bull Street Library joined forces to help people of African descent trace their roots, as a part of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival. “Who am I? Who are my people? What legacies they left. The history. All of what makes up a […]
connectsavannah.com
Savannah Bananas hit “stroke of luck” with new home base
The building was already painted yellow and located across the street from Grayson Stadium. What will soon serve as the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters appears meant to be. A “stroke of luck” is how President Jared Orton recently described the team’s recent acquisition of the former furniture store at...
World-renowned pianist to perform in Savannah on Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Saturday, the Savannah Philharmonic will celebrate their third sold-out concert of the season by welcoming world-renowned pianist Sir Stephen Hough to the Lucas Theatre for the Arts. Hough, a musician, composer and writer will perform unprecedented back-to-back Rachmaninoff concertos. “Stephen is not only a friend and colleague, but also an […]
connectsavannah.com
Savannah takes center stage in upcoming episode of 'Samantha Brown’s Places to Love'
Trusted travel icon Samantha Brown is the host of her Emmy award-winning and eponymously-named PBS show “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” Now in its sixth season, the show follows Brown as she explores exciting locales around the world, discovering little-known secrets and meeting with interesting people along the way. Recently, her travels have taken Brown and her camera crew to the Hostess City, which shines on screen in an upcoming episode of the show’s current season.
How George Washington Carver and Henry Ford saw color and changed culture
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Not too long ago, experts were offering advice on how to sustain friendships during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their advice? Recognizing a friend’s importance. Perhaps that was what George Washington Carver and Henry Ford did as they sustained their friendship that began in the 1930s — a time when racism was […]
WSAV-TV
Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood
One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a sinkhole. Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood. One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a...
WRDW-TV
Hundreds lock their love at Savannah Rapids Park
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People have been locking in their love at Savannah Rapids Park for over a decade now but Saturday was one of the first lock events with the new love lock sculpture. The sound of a click locks in love for forever. “We’ve been locked in for...
wtoc.com
Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson returns to America’s Got Talent
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might have seen a familiar face on America’s Got Talent this week - Flau’jae Johnson. This is her second time hitting the national stage. Johnson is a Savannah native and many know her for her talent in the studio and on the basketball court.
Savannah African Art Museum features new exhibit on the ‘Seen and Unseen’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah African Art Museum has unveiled a new exhibit “Between Two Worlds: Connecting the Realms of the Seen and Unseen.” The new exhibit’s aim is to allow visitors to explore and consider the deep-rooted connections between the seen and unseen that link ancestors, communities, and cultures. It centers around the […]
tourcounsel.com
Oglethorpe Mall | Shopping mall in Savannah, Georgia
Oglethorpe Mall is a super-regional shopping mall on the Southside of Savannah, Georgia. Named after General James Oglethorpe, the founder of Savannah, the mall has expanded since its opening in 1969 to nearly one million square feet. Among its features are several restaurants, a food court, and 118 stores. It is anchored by Belk, J. C. Penney, and Macy's.
Savannah, February 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Southern Investing $1.2M to Upgrade Campus Security Cameras and Video Technology
Georgia Southern University is planning a major upgrade to its campus security cameras and video technology. With approximately $1.2 million budgeted, the University will upgrade the cameras in the resident halls and other buildings in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville to bring the current cameras from analog to a digital platform. Additionally, new cameras will be placed at entrances to our campuses that can tie into those from other law enforcement agencies. The end result will be an interconnected network of cameras across the region.
Richmond Hill Caesarstone employee dies after workplace accident
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A Caesarstone Technologies employee was killed last Monday after what officials are calling an accident at the company’s manufacturing plant in Richmond Hill. Mr. Tivon Holmes, an employee of Caesarstone in Richmond Hill, was pronounced dead at Memorial Health in Savannah on Monday, Feb. 6, according to Bryan County Corner […]
Georgia's first Black Baptist church plays a seminal role in the history of Black people in America
The First African Baptist Church in Savannah wasn't built until around 1850, but its roots began in 1773, when George Leile, an enslaved man, was licensed by the Baptists to preach to enslaved workers on plantations along the Savannah River.
