Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to a $3.3 million payment in a settlement with four of his former top deputies who said they were improperly fired after accusing Paxton of crimes. Shelby Tauber/For The Texas Tribune

Attorney General Ken Paxton and four of his former top deputies who said he improperly fired them after they accused him of crimes have reached a tentative agreement to end a whistleblower lawsuit that would pay those employees $3.3 million.

In a filing on Friday, attorneys for Paxton and the whistleblowers asked the Texas Supreme Court to further defer consideration of the whistleblower case until the two sides can finalize the tentative agreement. Once the deal is finalized and payment by the attorney general’s office is approved, the two sides will move to end the case, the filing said.