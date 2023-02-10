Khloe Kardashian Intends on ‘Being There’ for Ex Tristan Thompson and His Family ‘Every Step of the Way’ After Their Mom’s Death

Showing her support. Khloé Kardashian has been there for Tristan Thompson while he deals with mom Andrea Thompson's death.

"Khloé has no intention on getting back with Tristan but no matter what happens between them, he'll always be the father of her kids, and her family," a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the reality star, 38, who shares daughter True, 4, and a son, 5 months , with the athlete, 31.

According to the insider, Kardashian has been by Tristan and his family's side amid their tragic loss . (The Canada native is the oldest of his three brothers Dishawn, Daniel and Amari.)

"Khloé loves Tristan's brother Amari and she has every intention of being there to help care for him every step of the way. Khloé has a heart of gold, and she feels like it's the very least she can do after the tragic loss of their mom," the insider continued of The Kardashians star's bond with Tristan's youngest brother, who has epilepsy. "Khloé knows how tough it is losing a parent and she has such a maternal nature about her. Like she mentioned in her online tribute to Andrea, she will help look after Amari at any cost."

Ahead of her split from the professional basketball player, the Good American cofounder formed a close relationship with his loved ones despite her rocky romance with Tristan. While the pair dated off and on since 2016, Tristan's personal life made headlines multiple times for cheating scandals and his paternity lawsuit.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Shutterstock(2)

"Amari is family, too, so she will continue to be by his side forever," the source revealed to Us . "She’s able to remain amicable with Tristan and focus on coparenting, and the bigger picture because she’s a natural caretaker — she always has been. This situation is difficult on everybody, but she feels like the least she can do is make sure Tristan and Amari have support all around them."

The California native previously posted a heartbreaking tribute to Andrea after her death from a heart attack in January.

“I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all,” the Hulu personality wrote on January 24 via Instagram, alongside a series of photos with her ex’s mom. “I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom.”

In the lengthy message, Kardashian reflected on the time she got to spend with Andrea.

“I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish,” she added. “So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day. I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling ‘who does that!!’ because we are crying at your loss.”

Andrea Thompson, Tristan's mom, with Khloe and Tristan's daughter, True. Courtesy Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The businesswoman mentioned the NBA player's family in her post as well . “At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys,” Khloé wrote. “They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy," Kardashian wrote. "Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side. So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.’ John 16:22. I love you.”

Earlier this month, Tristan broke his silence in his own message to his late mother.

“Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” Tristan, who also shares 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig and 13-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols , wrote Instagram on Sunday, February 5. “My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of God’s warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way. You constantly protected us through prayer. My hero you fought all the battles you needed to and it was time for you to go home.”

He continued: “All I can say is, I’m sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment & pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you,” the Canada native penned. “But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than worlds. So I won’t just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation. Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. I’m going to make you proud, I promise!”

Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!

With reporting by Sarah Jones