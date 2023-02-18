This 2-in-1 Treatment Is Here to Plump Up Shriveled Lips — On Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve certainly heard of people hiding their teeth when they smile for a picture, but for some, the goal is to cover their mouth up entirely. Insecurities start creeping in, especially as aging starts to take a visible effect on our skin. Even dry weather could have your lips looking older than they should.

If you hate fine lines on your lips, wrinkles surrounding your mouth and your lips looking thin, dry and pale, then we have an amazing product recommendation. Put down that burning lip gloss and add the StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle Double Fix for Lips to your Amazon shopping cart!

This is a two-in-one product. With its powers combined, you could quickly bring life back to shriveled, thin, dull lips. One side is the vertical line treatment, a silky, lightweight serum to be applied around the lip line with light brush strokes, morning and evening. The other side is the plumping treatment, which has a shiny, color-enhancing finish like a lip gloss. This can be applied directly to your lips — or on top of lipstick!

One of our favorite parts about the plumping effect of this innovative product is that unlike so many other lip-plumping products we’ve tried, it doesn’t sting. Brands will say their products have a "tingling effect," but that always downplays the actual feeling. You shouldn’t have to look or feel like you’re having an allergic reaction just to get the perfect pout of your dreams!

Amazon

This dual-sided treatment has clinically-proven results. In a customer evaluation, it was found to smooth the look of vertical lines on and surrounding lips in just four weeks. We absolutely adore how it can help bring natural color back to lips too, as they may appear faded if they’re extra dry.

It’s recommended that you apply this lip treatment at the end of your skincare routine, after your moisturizer. Both should be used morning and night for best results, though you can also apply the plumping treatment as often as desired. Nothing like a little plumping pick-me-up during the day!

