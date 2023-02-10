ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

UNC-Miami: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina fell 80-72 to No. 15 Miami on Monday night in the Smith Center to move to 16-10 on the season and 8-7 in ACC play. UNC will take on N.C. State on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Raleigh's PNC Arena. The Tar...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Starves From 3-Point Range in Loss to Miami

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The good vibes from long range dried up and North Carolina didn’t have enough punch to seize an important résumé opportunity Monday night. Miami defeated the Tar Heels 80-72 in ACC basketball at the Smith Center, the 15th-ranked Hurricanes denying UNC what would’ve registered as a second meaningful victory against an opponent at or near the top of the conference standings in the space of three nights.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Kevin Keatts on Dusan Mahorcic: 'I'm not sure he's going to return'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- After starting out as one of the best players in the NC State frontcourt through the first month of the season, Dusan Mahorcic hasn't played in a game since Dec. 6, 2021. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound big man suffered a knee injury during the Coppin State game that required surgery and has been out ever since.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 23 NC State vs. Syracuse

After a dominant 92-62 road win over Boston College, NC State (20-6, 10-5 ACC) travels to Syracuse (15-10, 8-6 ACC) for another critical ACC matchup Tuesday. The Orange have won two straight, including a 76-67 victory at Florida State last week. Over the weekend against Boston College, graduate guard Jarkel...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Appleby Named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Wake Forest graduate guard Tyree Appleby has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week for the first time this season after elite performances against North Carolina (Feb. 7) and Georgia Tech (Feb. 11) last week. He is the second Wake Forest player to receive the honor after Andrew Carr earned it on Jan. 16.
WAKE FOREST, NC
247Sports

Duke vs. UVA basketball: Tony Bennett addresses controversial Kyle Filipowski call, win over Blue Devils

Virginia improved to 19-4 (11-3 ACC) and moved into a tie with Pittsburgh for first place in the conference Saturday after a controversial 69-62 overtime win over Duke. The back-and-forth battle between the rival programs was marred by an officiating error at the end of regulation, costing freshman Kyle Filipowski an opportunity at game-winning free throws, and Tony Bennett addressed the matter after the game.
DURHAM, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

Les Jackson Back With The Tigers

LES JACKSON BACK WITH CLEMSON—As reported in The Herald late last year, it appeared that Les Jackson was “all in” with the Gamecocks. He was even caught wearing a #31 jersey (31 was the number of points that USC defeated Clemson last year). On a recent recruiting trip, Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney won Les back over to Clemson and presented him with an autographed Clemson helmet. Les, one of Clemson’s biggest fans, is glad to be back with the Tigers and says he is with Tigers to stay.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Jon Scheyer explains what refs told him after blown call that cost Duke game

Jon Scheyer dialed up the perfect play to get his best player an opportunity at the basket for a layup or to get fouled. To let the first-year head coach describe it, he knew Virginia would dedicate a defender on Jacob Grandison, who had just sunk a three, Jeremy Roach would work to get open closer to the top of the key, and Kyle Filipowski could make a read based on what the defense was showing.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia

Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Georgia football: Here is every returning starter for 2023

The 2023 Georgia Bulldogs will be replacing a lot of experience on both sides of the ball — especially on offense. The Bulldogs do return 13 starters this fall, and many of them are All-SEC candidates. That roster remains loaded with veteran talent. For reference, Georgia returned 10 starters on its 2022 National Championship team, 14 starters on its 2021 National Championship team, and 10 starters on its 2020 squad.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Coach K Is At 1 College Basketball Game Today

Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is in attendance for this afternoon's Providence-St. John's game at Madison Square Garden. He hasn't attended a single Duke basketball game yet this season, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. Coach K is "very close" with St. John’s athletic director ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Controversial Virginia-Duke finish sparks outrage; Jon Scheyer pleads for 'explanation'

Duke believed it was on the doorstep of notching the signature win that was lacking from its resume. The officials had other ideas. A Virginia foul on Kyle Filipowski was ruled that it came after the timer went off. Instead of Filipowski heading to the charity stripe with less than a second remaining needing just one free throw to break a 58-58 tie, Duke was forced to play five extra minutes. No. 8 Virginia made Duke pay in overtime, pulling away late for an important 69-62 victory.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

