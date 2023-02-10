Open in App
Cumberland, WI
See more from this location?
Rice Lake Chronotype

Man ordered to prison for 5th-offense OWI

6 days ago

A Cumberland man pleaded guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to prison on Friday in Barron County Circuit Court to fifth-offense operating under the influence, a charge stemming from a traffic stop in Rice Lake on Dec. 23.

Ryan L. Peet, 35, was charged on Dec. 28 with the felony plus two misdemeanors — operating while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.

Peet pleaded guilty to the felony charge before Judge James C. Babler, who sentenced him to 3½ years with 1½ years of initial confinement followed by two years of extended supervision. The misdemeanors were dismissed but read into the record.

The sentence is to be served consecutively to his prison sentencing from a 2021 case in which he pleaded guilty to fourth-offense OWI and possession of methamphetamine.

Peet is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and for the Challenge Incarceration Program. His license is revoked or 36 months and he must use an ignition interlock device for 36 months.

Peet also must not possess or consume controlled substances or drug paraphernalia, and must not possess or consume alcoholic beverages. He also must complete any and all evaluations, counseling, treatment and follow-up recommended by probation agent.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Amery Woman Sentenced For Stealing More Than $500K From Special Needs Trust
Amery, WI10 hours ago
UPDATE: Possible active shooter threat in Wisconsin deemed a swatting incident
Hudson, WI1 day ago
Eau Claire Man Gets Prison Time In Stolen Rocket Launcher Case
Eau Claire, WI2 days ago
Glenwood City Police Chief Darwin resigns
Glenwood City, WI1 day ago
Names Released In Crash Near Boyceville That Resulted In Life-Threatening Injuries For 60-year-old Male
Boyceville, WI10 hours ago
Four car crash with injuries, one fatal reported by PC Sheriff’s Office
Prescott, WI2 days ago
Teenager identified as person who died in 3-vehicle crash in Polk County
Spring Valley, WI3 days ago
3 ejected from vehicle in fatal western Wisconsin crash
Alden, MN3 days ago
Isanti man to plead guilty for the murder of Amada Jo Vangrinsven
Isanti, MN7 days ago
Court Sentences Shell Lake Man On Washburn County Birch Theft Case
Shell Lake, WI8 days ago
Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal three-vehicle crash
Alden, MN4 days ago
No one hurt in Chippewa Falls house fire Tuesday evening
Chippewa Falls, WI1 day ago
‘Spooner Blows’ Hoodies Now For Sale At A Wisconsin Bar
Eau Claire, WI3 days ago
What’s happening at the Pablo Center?
Eau Claire, WI1 day ago
MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM – EAU CLAIRE HOSPITAL 4TH FLOOR
Eau Claire, WI2 days ago
Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out
Cameron, WI8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy