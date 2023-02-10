Man ordered to prison for 5th-offense OWI

A Cumberland man pleaded guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to prison on Friday in Barron County Circuit Court to fifth-offense operating under the influence, a charge stemming from a traffic stop in Rice Lake on Dec. 23.

Ryan L. Peet, 35, was charged on Dec. 28 with the felony plus two misdemeanors — operating while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.

Peet pleaded guilty to the felony charge before Judge James C. Babler, who sentenced him to 3½ years with 1½ years of initial confinement followed by two years of extended supervision. The misdemeanors were dismissed but read into the record.

The sentence is to be served consecutively to his prison sentencing from a 2021 case in which he pleaded guilty to fourth-offense OWI and possession of methamphetamine.

Peet is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and for the Challenge Incarceration Program. His license is revoked or 36 months and he must use an ignition interlock device for 36 months.

Peet also must not possess or consume controlled substances or drug paraphernalia, and must not possess or consume alcoholic beverages. He also must complete any and all evaluations, counseling, treatment and follow-up recommended by probation agent.